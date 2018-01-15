Joseph Rogers (01-11-18)

CORNELIA - The family of Joseph C. Rogers, 90, is saddened to announce his passing at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville on Thursday, January 11, 2018, following a sudden illness.
Mr. Rogers was born on September 25, 1927, in Baxley, Ga., the son of the late Phillip and Lucile Rogers. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Nancy Rogers; brother, Draughon Rogers; and cousins, Patrick Draughon and Donna Draughon.
Mr. Rogers attended the University of Georgia until he was drafted, where he served his country in the Marine Corps from 1946 to 1949. After serving in the military, he went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University in 1952. Mr. Rogers continued his education at North Georgia College, receiving his Master’s degree in 1986. Joseph was an Allstate Insurance Underwriter in St. Petersburg, Fla., an educator with the Northeast Georgia Migrant Program, and an educator at Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute until retirement in 1993.
“Joe” Rogers’ interests were many and varied, and included art, music, history, and literature. He appreciated nature in all its forms, but especially enjoyed gardening. He was an avid card player and loved to travel with friends and family, especially to New England. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who couldn’t wait to spend time with his grandchildren, playing games and hiding chocolates for them to find. Joe was a joy to his friends and brightened many lives with his love, caring, and laughter. He was a supporter of UGA, Vanderbilt, Doctors without Borders, Nature Conservancy, the Smithsonian, and volunteered his time at the Cornelia Soup Kitchen and Cornelia Sharing & Caring. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Dr. Vida Rogers, Cornelia; stepson and wife, David and Dana Kinnunen, Gainesville; grandchildren, Devin and Hayden Kinnunen; sister-in-law, Sara Jacoby, Washington; nephew and niece, James Jacoby, Sweden, and Kathryn Jacoby, Washington; brother-in-law, Arthur Vartanian, Massachusetts; nephew and niece, Scott Vartanian and Pam Guba, both of Massachusetts; and cousins: Ann Cousins, Atlanta, Ralph Draughon, Alabama, Jim Draughon, South Carolina, Hank Draughon, Alabama, Wells Draughon, Alabama, John Draughon, Alabama, Mary Simpson, Savannah, Ga., Lucy Merrill, Alabama, and Tim Draughon, Virginia.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Blaine Walker officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Marines, the Grant Reeves VFW Post #7720, the Habersham County American Legion Post #84, and the Rabun County DAV Chapter #15. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Cornelia.
Those wishing to express online condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes, North Chapel, Demorest.
