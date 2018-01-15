AUBURN - Dorothy “Dot” Marr Barnette, 85, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2018.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Henry Barnette; her parents, Rev. Walter and Ollie Marr; and brother, Billy Marr. Mrs. Barnette was born December 10, 1932, in Winder. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Auburn, Ga.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda and Tommy Blackstock, Winder, Bonnie Smith, Winder, and Lynn and Ray Vaughn, Pendergrass, Ga.; grandchildren, Stacey and Chris Harris, Tony and Jessica Blackstock, Shelby and Barry Garrett, Kacey and Chris Jones, Crystal and Nate Glick, Tammy and Mike Gulledge, Scott Vaughn; 15 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Marr Wood, Buford, Faye Marr Jones, Athens, Louise Marr Gibson and husband, John, Lexington, Ga.; sister-in-law, Marie Sloan Marr, Winder; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 17, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Mr. Gary Kennedy, the Revs. Lee Sass and Sammy Everett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Auburn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8:00 p.m. at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
‘Dot’ Barnette (01-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry