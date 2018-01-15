LEXINGTON, SC - Frances “Adena” Davis Fuller was born in Man, W.Va. on October 15, 1934, and passed away January,13 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Wesley Blaine Davis and Mary Frances Perry Davis. She was retired from Richland Lexington School District 5 as a secretary and also worked at Irmo High School and Dutch Fork High School. She was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Irmo, S.C., where she was active in the choir for many years. Mrs. Fuller was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Fuller; brother, Wesley Blaine Davis Jr.; great-grandchild, Kage Larsen.
Survivors include three children, Debra (Douglas) Sox, Lexington, S.C.; Linda (Kevin) Kilkenny, Mebane, N.C., and Robert (Sharon) Fuller, Florence, S.C.; nine grandchildren, Byron and Derek Owens, Nathan (Sabrina) Owens, Sarah Sox, Karl, Kevin and Kyle Larsen and Bryson and Becky Fuller; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Jake Owens; brothers, David (Lou Ellen) Davis, Hickory, N.C., and Larry (Leta) Davis, Naples, Fla.; sister-in-law, Carol Fuller Sandrock,Jefferson, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday January 18, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The service will be held at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Irmo, S.C. at 11 a.m. Friday, January 19, with interment following at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church cemetery.
We would like to thank the staff at Carroll Campbell Place for everything they did. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Alzheimer's Association of SC, or to Leeza's Care Connection in Columbia, SC.
www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington, SC is in charge of arrangements.
Frances “Adena” Davis Fuller (01-13-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry