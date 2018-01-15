‘Mike’ Mathis (01-07-18)

Michael (Mike) E. Mathis passed away peacefully surrounded by his siblings on Sunday, January 7, 2017 in Marietta, Ga., at the age of 68.
Mike was born on December 29 in Milledgeville, Ga., the son of Janet and Al Mathis. He graduated from Madison County High School in 1967 and attended Middle Georgia College. Mike was a retired Air Force Veteran. He was originally assigned to MacDill Air Force Base after basic training and then assigned to Military Police duty in Vietnam. Mike was a loving father and grandfather and was much loved by his grandchildren and they will miss him dearly.
Mike was an accomplished photographer and quite the perfectionist. He loved classic rock and roll music, especially Pink Floyd and The Beatles. Mike was also a history buff especially around the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer and husband, Travis Smith; two grandchildren, Chelsa and Arnold, Fort Myers, Fla.; five siblings, Ken, Atlanta, Philip, wife Joanne, Atlanta, Fran, Atlanta, Greg, wife Robin, Danielsville, Neal, wife Becky, Ila. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Janet and Al Mathis of Ila, Ga.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 3, at 2 p.m. at Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Ave., Atlanta, Ga. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shepherd Spinal Center: www.shepherd.org/giving
