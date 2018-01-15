Zoning decisions postponed amid board absences

Three of six elected members at the county commission table were absent Jan. 8. So, decisions on several contentious matters were postponed until the Jan. 29 meeting.
Three board members — Lee Allen, John Pethel and Jim Escoe — heard arguments for and against a rezoning request by Russell and Terry Tankersley that would allow them to keep two pigs on a tract of land zoned residential. Monday’s meeting ran for over two hours and commissioners also heard opinions about a proposed 11-lot subdivision on Hwy. 29 near Happy Kids Daycare and a 39-lot subdivision off Hwy. 106 South, both proposed by Chris Jones. But the BOC postponed any decisions since commissioners Tripp Strickland, Theresa Bettis and chairman John Scarborough weren’t at the meeting. With only three members present, all three needed to vote unanimously for any action to be official.
All of the arguments will be rehashed later in the month.
The Tankersleys appeared before county commissioners last year regarding pigs on their property. They had kept pigs there for years after their sons became involved in 4-H. But keeping the animals at their home was in violation of residential zoning laws. County commissioners ordered the family to remove the pigs. They purchased nearby property and put a pole barn there for the pigs. Terry Tankersley told commissioners Monday that the current request is not to put things back the way they were with multiple pigs at their residence. Instead, she asked to be allowed to keep two show pigs in a closed barn at their residence so that the pigs that are exhibited can receive closer attention. She asked for a change in zoning from R-1 to R-R that would allow up to two pigs.
“This is a low-impact use of an enclosed bar just for up to two show pigs during show season,” said attorney Victor Johnson, who also spoke on behalf of the Tankersleys.
But several neighbors didn’t like the idea at all. They said the smell of the pigs is horrendous and keeps them from spending time outdoors, while also negatively impacting their property values. They worried about how the pigs affect their health. They said they lived with the Tankersley’s pigs for too long.
“I feel it’s time for us to be able to go outside and get some fresh air,” said Sharon Young
Commissioner Jim Escoe listened to the lengthy arguments and then suggested the board wait until all members were there to hear the points of view. That was a theme for the night.
Johnson also represented Jones, who proposed two subdivisions. Johnson said the planned 11-lot subdivision on Hwy. 29 near Happy Kids Daycare is appropriate for the area and that a denial of the request would be a violation of Jones’ right to use that land in a manner consistent with local zoning. He noted that Madison County is growing and in need of more residences. Opponents said the subdivision would be located on a terribly dangerous stretch of road, with one referring to it as the “Bermuda triangle of traffic,” while recalling numerous accidents at the sharp curve. Johnson said the access to the subdivision is to the south of a 1,900-foot straight stretch of road and not in as dangerous a place as the existing daycare center.
Commissioner Lee Allen, who ran the meeting as vice chairman Monday since Scarborough was absent, said he is also concerned about traffic at the subdivision entrance, but he said zoning and traffic are two different issues that need to be considered separately. He said the board needs to do whatever is necessary to make sure all safety measures that can be taken are put in place, but he said the use of the land shouldn’t be tied to traffic. The issue was postponed until the group’s Jan. 29 meeting.
Johnson also represented Jones in his request for a 39-lot subdivision off Hwy. 106, with access of Neese-Commerce Road. The one-story stick-built homes will be at least 1,600 square feet. The two-story homes will be at least 1,800 square feet.
Again, traffic was a concern, along with the number of proposed houses, which opponents felt was too many. The board also tabled this issue until later in the month.
In another zoning matter, the board approved a rezoning at Boutier Winery for Mary Jakupi-Boutier and Victor Boutier, who have gotten a divorce. The zoning change allows Mary to have half of the land and two residences and Victor has half of the land and the vineyard, according to Linda Fortson, county zoning administrator.
Board members voted 3-0 to approve a request by Susan and Wendell Hanley to rezone eight acres on Blacks Creek Church Road and Daisy Drive and 10 acres on Fort Lamar Road from agriculture to residential so an inheritance can be divided between family members.
The group also postponed a decision on allowing Collins Volunteer Fire Department to use additional sales tax money for six sets of turnout gear for volunteer firemen.
