BOE hears about potential for new E-SPLOST; McCannon not in favor of idea

Madison County voters, like other voters in counties all across the state, may soon be able to vote on an additional one percent sales tax that would allow the local school system to collect the tax and use it for maintenance and operation expenses.
The current education special purpose local option sales tax (E-SPLOST) only allows the school system to use the funds on facilities.
Superintendent Allen McCannon told the school board Tuesday night that he has been speaking out urging caution on the passage of a HR 319 in the state legislature, saying that he fears it could open the door to more inequity between “low-wealth counties” such as Madison and its higher wealth neighbors.
“I am worried about this,” he said.
He said while such a tax would raise additional funds for the school system, it would raise much more funding for neighboring school systems who generate more sales tax. He also said he understands that the resolution could prove popular with voters as opposed to the prospect of higher property taxes.
The state’s website lists HR 319 as “proposing an amendment to the Constitution so as to authorize local boards of education to impose, levy, and collect a one percent sales and use tax for maintenance and operation expenses of the local school system; to provide for submission of this amendment for ratification or rejection; and for other purposes.”
McCannon said that unless some sort of equalization is considered, it will make the gap larger for low-wealth districts.
In other business, the board heard that the school system did not have to borrow money on its tax anticipation note. Assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight said the tax commissioner gave the school system a check for over $2 million from property tax collection on Dec. 19, allowing them to make the year’s final payroll. She said larger local tax checks are anticipated this month.
Knight said prep work has begun on the FY 19 budget, which runs from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Knight said they are looking for higher local tax revenue with the addition of new home construction and several new Dollar General stores in the county.
She said one major increase in expenditures for next year would be an over four-percent increase in TRS fund contributions.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams said they are looking at expanding science classes from the eighth grade through high school.
All eighth grade students will tour the high school and the college and career academy on Jan. 29, 30 and Feb. 2 in preparation for course registration.
To comment, visit The Madison County Journal Facebook page or submit a letter to the editor with your first and last name and and town of residence to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
BOE hears about potential for new E-SPLOST; McCannon not in favor of idea
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry