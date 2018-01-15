2017 was a banner year for the food bank; director has high hopes for 2018

Super fantastic — that’s the way Madison County Food Bank director Bobbie Rooker describes the donations from the community in 2017.
“Help for those in need came in leaps and bounds in 2017,” she said smiling.
The children’s Christmas toy program served 223 children in December and a total of 628 individuals were provided with much-needed food for the month, according to statistics Rooker provided.
Last year, the food bank served 2,534 people from January to December – up from the 2,263 in 2016.
Like other things, Rooker says the number of people the food bank serves fluctuates from year to year, but the need is always there. For example, when the food bank relocated to the old forestry office on Hwy. 98 in 2013, they served 1,408 people. The following year (2014), the need almost doubled to 2,656 (still the highest over the five-year period), followed by a decrease to 2,155 in 2015.
So, while Rooker celebrates all the many ways the community continues to come out in force to provide for their fellow citizens, she also keeps a realistic eye on how many may need help this year.
“The need never ends; it goes on daily,” she said.
January and February are traditionally the months that the lowest number of donations come in. She said during these two months the food bank utilizes stored food from can drives held at the schools in the fall. She said this past fall the high school held a drive that collected 2,000 cans of food for the food bank. Rooker said county road department workers volunteer to go pick up the food collections when the schools call.
“And I don’t want to leave out the volunteers – we had 18 individuals who volunteered hours of their time,” she said, noting that they helped sort toys for the Christmas program and food for families. The volunteers included two special education students that the high school brought over every week to help out.
Also, the Northern Judicial Circuit’s probation office has recently began allowing probationers to purchase and deliver food to the food bank in lieu of community service.
Then there are the individuals, families, civic organizations, churches, businesses and the many other groups who donate and work hard to see that the shelves stay stocked.
In addition to providing good nourishing food, Rooker said she always likes to have additional items on hand because she never knows who may come through the door with some special need.
For example, during the recent cold wave, a man with a serious illness came in. He told her that he and his wife only had one small space heater to heat their home and were blocking off just one room to live in in an effort to stay warm.
“His hands were ice cold,” Rooker said.
But the man didn’t go away empty-handed. “We mobilized,” she said. Some calls were made and an additional heater was donated to the couple.
“They need food, but that’s just a part of their needs,” Rooker said of the people she sees every day the food bank is open. She said she also tries to keep donated coats and warm clothing on hand this time of year and she said they are always in need of hygiene and other toiletry items, along with diapers and formula.
“It’s just good to have a variety of things to try to meet the need, whatever it is,” she said. “And through kindness and the grace of God the community comes through, time and again. God bless each one.”
HOW TO GET HELP AND HOW TO DONATE
Those applying for aid from the food bank must have a referral on letterhead from DFACS, another social service agency or a pastor.
Donations of fresh, canned and frozen food are accepted anytime the food bank is open, including processed meats. She said that many folks planted an extra row in their vegetable gardens last year and provided that produce to the food bank. Rooker said she hopes that will be the case again this year as it helps them provide healthy and more nutritious alternatives to clients.
Monetary donations are also accepted and appreciated. Rooker said she wants donor to know that their money is all spent for food and that those food purchases occur locally, in the county. “I believe in keeping that money here in our community,” she said.
Donations are tax-deductible.
And thanks to Commercial Metal Corporation in Athens, those who wish to donate their empty cans for recycling can now drop them in a trailer in front of the food bank office. When the trailer is full, the company will pick up the cans and donate the funds from recycling to the food bank.
The Madison County Food Bank is located on Hwy. 98 West adjacent to the recreation department and is open Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 706-795-5465 for more information.
