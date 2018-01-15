Two sentenced to jail terms for child molestation

Two men were recently sentenced to prison terms on child molestation charges in Madison County Superior Court.
Noah S. Shumate, of Cleveland, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of jail and 15 years of probation on a charge of child molestation.
Jonathan Courtland Pursley, no address listed, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve eight years in jail and 12 years of probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on a charge of child molestation. Charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes, aggravated sexual battery, false imprisonment and another charge of child molestation were dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Keith Weylin Varnum, of Royston, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve four years in prison for one count of theft by receiving stolen property, one count of aggravated assault, 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Rodney Eugene Shelnutt, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation (first 60 days in jail) on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Samuel Art Chandler, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of criminal trespass (reduced from second degree burglary).
•Donta Tyrone Holder, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of battery FVA. Charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed. He was also sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve an additional 12 months and pay a $250 fine on a charge of simple battery FVA. A charge of marijuana was dismissed.
•Toni Minesia Guest, of Bowman, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay $350 in fines on charges of battery FVA and criminal trespass. Charges of aggravated stalking and cruelty to children in the first degree were dismissed.
•William James Brown, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $250 fine on a charge of criminal trespass (reduced from battery).
•Omar Martinez, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 62 days (with credit for time served) on a charge of disorderly conduct. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Jason Brian Casey, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Onnie Lanier Boswell, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 36 months of probation and pay $600 in fines on charges of fourth degree forgery, reckless driving and obstruction. A charge of fleeing or attempting to elude was dismissed.
•Jeffery Michael Johnston, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay $500 in fines on five counts of fourth degree forgery. A charge of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled, elder person or resident was dismissed.
•Steven Austin Samples, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay $450 in fines on two counts of public indecency and one count of public drunkenness.
•Joshua Joe Pappe, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation on a charge of theft by taking.
•Samuel Fredrick King, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 10 years, with the first three to be served on probation and the remainder in confinement and pay a $500 fine on a charge of aggravated assault.
•Willie Howard Gearin, of Bishop, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Kevin Michael Sorrow, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years, with the first three to be served in prison and the remainder on probation and to pay a $1,000 fine on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of benzodiazepine with intent to distribute. Charges of possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container were dismissed.
•Kyle Jonathan Meeler, of Jefferson, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Sandra Jean Bolton, of Colbert, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve ten years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of hydrocodone.
•Paul Clinton Kelley, of Commerce, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of battery FVA. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Joshua Adrian Minish, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years with the first four months to be served in jail and the remainder on probation and to pay $1,225 in fines on charges of DUI, violating limits of DRI permit and open container. Charges of driving with improper registration and operating a vehicle with insurance were dismissed.
•David William Mills, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 10 years of probation and pay $2,000 in fines on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule V controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects. Another charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
•Roger Allen Snyder, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. A charge of obstruction was dismissed. In another case, he was also sentenced by Phelps to serve and additional seven years of probation and pay $1,150 in fines on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving with suspended license, obstruction, possession of drug-related objects, and DUI/drugs. Charges of failure to stop at a stop sign, tire requirements and open container were dismissed.
•Jerry William Hall, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve two years in jail and one year of probation and to pay a $500 fine on a charge of obstruction of an officer.
•John Patrick Clark, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Charges of crossing the guard line with drugs and pedestrian under the influence were dismissed.
•Jeremy Bradford Hamm, of Hoschton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve 12 months of probation and pay a $500 fine on a charge of reckless driving, reduced from DUI/less safe. A charge of DUI/per se was dismissed.
•Broadarris Wentrell Mattox, of Elberton, had her charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by Judge Chris Phelps because the case involved equal access to contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Willijarvis Tyrell McIntosh, of Elberton, had his charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felony first offender probationer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the case involved equal access to contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility. 147C
•Nathan MilTravious Simpson, of Hartwell, had his charges of theft by receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felony first offender probationer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the case involved equal access to contraband the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Tyler Brady Beusse, of Colbert, had his charges of possession of a controlled substance, DUI/drugs, disregarding traffic control device and failure to exercise due care by Judge Chris Phelps because the case was re-accused for the purposes of a negotiated plea into the Northern Judicial Circuit Drug Court program. In a separate order, Judge Phelps also dismissed charges of DUI/alcohol, DUI/drugs, possession of hydrocodone and drugs not in original container for the same reason.
•Onnie Lamar Boswell, of Commerce, had his charge of theft by taking dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because
information was not available to the Grand Jury at the time of indictment and indicated there was no longer sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
•Delorean Elise Strickland, of Athens, had her charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects and drugs not in original container dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because the case involved equal access to contraband and the co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Dusty Nathaniel Guest, of Hull, had his charges of DUI, DUI/alcohol, open container, violation of duty upon striking fixed object, obstruction and failure to stop at a stop sign dismissed by Judge Jeff Malcom because the defendant entered a guilty plea to the charges in probate court.
•Samuel Fredrick King, of Danielsville, had his charges of battery FVA, hindering emergency telephone call and criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Chris Phelps because they became part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
