The Danielsville city council approved a general fund budget in the amount of $596,570 in revenue and expenses for 2018 at its business meeting Jan. 8, a slight 1.1 percent ($6,794) decrease from last year’s budget of $603,364.
The decrease mostly comes from a loss in financial institution taxes ($6,395) from BB&T Bank, which closed in December.
The council also approved the water and sewer budget at $414,650 in revenue and expenses for 2018, a 9.1 percent ($34,500) increase from last year’s budget of $380,150.
City clerk Susan Payne said the increase is due to a five-percent increase in water and sewer rates, which took effect Jan. 1 and will be reflected on customers’ January bills.
She added that the rates have not been increased since 2012.
In other business, the council also approved a beer and wine license, with conditions, for Destiny Food Store. The license approval is contingent upon the store obtaining a business license by Jan. 30. The hold up in the business license is due to several items that need to be corrected for the health department inspector, Payne said.
City police chief Brenan Baird told the council that the Operation Backpack had received almost $10,000 in school supplies for the elementary schools in 2017. The department operates the program in cooperation with the Northern Judicial Circuit’s probation office, who allow probationers to purchase items for the program in lieu of community service.
Baird also provided an overview of the police department for 2017, noting that the city’s crime rates are down.
The council also voted to re-adopt the city ordinances and city appointments for 2018.
D’ville approves 2018 budget
