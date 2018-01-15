$854K Fantasy 5 jackpot won in Comer on New Year’s Eve

Someone in Comer rang in the new year by winning a dazzling jackpot prize during the final hour of 2017. A winning ticket worth $854,626 was sold in Comer for the Dec. 31 Fantasy 5 drawing.
Kwik Stop, located at 27 Hwy. 72 W. in Comer, sold the winning ticket.
Winning numbers from the Dec. 31 drawing were: 2-15-30-35-37.
The winner, who was not identified, claimed the prize Tuesday at the Georgia Lottery’s Augusta District Office.
