$854K Fantasy 5 jackpot won in Comer on New Year’s Eve

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Monday, January 15. 2018
Someone in Comer rang in the new year by winning a dazzling jackpot prize during the final hour of 2017. A winning ticket worth $854,626 was sold in Comer for the Dec. 31 Fantasy 5 drawing.

Kwik Stop, located at 27 Hwy. 72 W. in Comer, sold the winning ticket.
Winning numbers from the Dec. 31 drawing were: 2-15-30-35-37.
The winner, who was not identified, claimed the prize Tuesday at the Georgia Lottery’s Augusta District Office.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.