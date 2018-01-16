Myrna Booth (01-14-18)

ATHENS - Myrna Loy Booth, 85, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, following a courageous 15-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born in Royston, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Brooks and Josie Smith Brooks. Mrs. Booth was a graduate of Franklin County High School, where she played Varsity Basketball and graduated at the top of her class. Following her graduation, she moved to Atlanta, where she worked for Gulf Oil as a Key Punch Operator. She married Bobby Dale Booth on December 31, 1953, and they lived in Ft.
Benning while he was in the Army. Mrs. Booth owned and operated her own beauty shop and furniture store. She was a devout Christian as she read her bible and prayed daily. Most importantly, she loved her family and will be remembered for her generosity, optimism and her strong will. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dale Booth; sister, Elizabeth; and her brother, Gene.
Survivors include her children, Lanier Booth (Robin) and Vicki Escarra; two brothers, James K. Brooks and Doyle Brooks; six grandchildren, Aaron Booth, Alex Booth, Branndon Booth, Emily Escarra and Kathryn Escarra-Cypher; and two great-grandchildren, Erin Meadows and Jacob Booth.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 17, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Colbert City Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
