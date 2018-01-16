Lawrence Welch (01-15-18)

HOSCHTON - Lawrence Edward Welch, 82, passed away at his residence January 15, 2018, of cancer.
Larry was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., January 5, 1936. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a Mechanical Engineer Degree and went on to work for Ingersoll Rand for 40 years.
Mr. Welch was a devout husband to Linda for 62 years. He was an active fisherman, golfer and gardener and was a member of Bass Masters. Mr. Welch was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Welch; daughter, Lesa Kelley and her two sons, Ronnie and Scott Kelley; son, Steve Welch and his wife and daughters, Shanna and Tessa Welch; brother, Terry Welch and his wife Norma; sister, Vicky Walker and husband Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 17, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Pritchett officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family is grateful for friends, neighbors and incredible caregivers.
The family respectfully requests that flowers be omitted and gifts may be made in Larry’s memory to Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
