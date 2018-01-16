Edith Joy Nelson (01-13-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, January 16. 2018
Updated: 7 minutes ago
Mrs. Nelson was born in Marlinton, W. Va., on April 22, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Thurman D Scott and Gay Anderson Scott.

Mrs. Nelson was a member at the First Methodist Church choir in Salem, Va. And was a clerk of the Roanoke County Court.

Survivors include her brother, Col. Allen A. Scott, Ret. USAF; and son, David M. Nelson. Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Scott Bickford; and two sons, Richard G. Garst and Bernard Nelson Jr.

Survivors include two nephews; two nieces; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.