Mrs. Nelson was born in Marlinton, W. Va., on April 22, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Thurman D Scott and Gay Anderson Scott.
Mrs. Nelson was a member at the First Methodist Church choir in Salem, Va. And was a clerk of the Roanoke County Court.
Survivors include her brother, Col. Allen A. Scott, Ret. USAF; and son, David M. Nelson. Mrs. Nelson was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Scott Bickford; and two sons, Richard G. Garst and Bernard Nelson Jr.
Survivors include two nephews; two nieces; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Edith Joy Nelson (01-13-18)
