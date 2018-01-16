Matthew Nagel (01-13-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, January 16. 2018
Updated: About an hour ago
Matthew James Nagel took his life unexpectedly on January 13, 2018, at the age of 27.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Phaedra and Wallace Spencer of Bethlehem, Georgia, and John and Michelle Nagel of Gillsville, Georgia; his siblings David Nagel, Daniel Nagel, Joshua Nagel, John Nagel Jr, Michael Zonko, Jeffrey Zonko, Julia Robertson, and Nicolas Robertson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Page, Lionel Parr, and Nancy Winters.

Matthew was born on August 8, 1990, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the son of Phaedra Spencer and John Nagel. He graduated from Appalachee High School in 2010.

A memorial is scheduled for Friday January 19, at Winder Women’s Club, with a small reception to follow at his mother’s house.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.