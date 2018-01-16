Matthew Nagel (01-13-18)

Matthew James Nagel took his life unexpectedly on January 13, 2018, at the age of 27.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Phaedra and Wallace Spencer of Bethlehem, Georgia, and John and Michelle Nagel of Gillsville, Georgia; his siblings David Nagel, Daniel Nagel, Joshua Nagel, John Nagel Jr, Michael Zonko, Jeffrey Zonko, Julia Robertson, and Nicolas Robertson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Page, Lionel Parr, and Nancy Winters.
Matthew was born on August 8, 1990, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the son of Phaedra Spencer and John Nagel. He graduated from Appalachee High School in 2010.
A memorial is scheduled for Friday January 19, at Winder Women’s Club, with a small reception to follow at his mother’s house.
