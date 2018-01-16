Charles Wood (01-15-18)

Tuesday, January 16. 2018
COMMERCE - Charles Otha Wood, 66, died Monday, January 15, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Wood was born in Macon, the son of the late Andrew Jack and Mary Edith Ginn Wood. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Crane Transport. Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his grandson, Charlie Wood.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Archer Wood, Commerce; daughter, Tracy W. Austin (Lee), Commerce; son, Nathan Wood (Barbara), Ellijay; brother, Rodney Wood, Auburn; grandchildren, Adriane C. Garner, Brooke Parker, Samantha Manley, Madison Maney, Kaylee Wood, John Wood, Aaron Wood, Ashley Watkins and Matthew Posey; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 18, at Wesley Chapel Community Church with the Rev. Wayne Douglas officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wesley Chapel Community Homeless Shelter, 279 Wesley Chapel Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

