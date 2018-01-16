Alonzo Benjamin “A.B.” Gaines, 77, died January 14, 2018.
Mr. Gaines was born and raised in Winterville, Ga., and eventually moved to the Sandy Cross community just outside of Lexington, Ga. He was the son of the late E.S. and Margaret Holcomb Gaines. He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a Medic in Germany during the Vietnam War. While he retired after 37 years with CSX Transportation, A.B.’s lifelong passion was the family farm. He was a member of Cloud’s Creek Baptist Church, the Georgia Farm Bureau, the National Cattlemen’s Association, and the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association. Family and friends also knew him as “Benny” and “Lonzo.” He was preceded in death by brothers, Frank Gaines and John Gaines; and sister, Ann Gaines Fowler, all of Winterville, Ga.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Becky Wages Gaines; two sons, Jerome “Jay” Gaines, Birmingham, Ala. and Andrew Benjamin Gaines, Winterville; sister, Nancy Gaines Hamby, Winterville; one granddaughter, Keaton Elizabeth Gaines, Sandy Cross; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 18, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, EAST. Interment will follow at Winterville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgia Cattleman’s Foundation, P.O. Box 27990, Macon, GA 31221.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
“A.B.” Gaines (01-14-18)
