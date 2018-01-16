GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders struggle to pull away in win over North Oconee

Madison County did not play at their typical level Tuesday night. But that didn’t prevent them from picking up the win on the road.
The Lady Raiders led by single-figures for most of the contest, but eventually they pulled away to defeat North Oconee 49-37.
“It didn’t feel like we could get in any kind of rhythm,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “We would get into a run, and you’d think we’re about to run it up to 20. And then we’d relax and let them come back on us. It’s a game you want to win for sure, but you want to put a statement into it.”
All game long, every run by Madison County (14-5, 5-0) to stretch the lead, was followed by a run by North Oconee to trim the lead to just a possession. The opening minutes saw the two teams trade baskets before the Lady Raiders scored five-straight to take a 9-4 lead.
However, the Titans battled back and took an 11-10 lead shortly before the end of the first quarter. But that lead didn’t last as Jordan Bailey scored on a straight-ahead jump shot to take a 12-11 lead with five seconds left. That started a 10-0 run for the Raiders that lasted until past the halfway mark of the second quarter.
However, North Oconee outscored Madison County 8-4 in the final three minutes to cut the Raiders lead to just 24-21 going into halftime.
“We weren’t getting early turnovers,” said Lampe on why the Lady Raiders couldn’t sustain large leads. “You have to stay with the pressure. Even though you’re not getting turnovers, keep the pressure up. It pays dividends later, that’s what we keep preaching.
A’Dryanna Maxwell then took the game over in the third quarter. With a pair of three-pointers and some steals, she sparked a 14-6 run in the third quarter that created a 38-29 lead for the Lady Raiders. She ended the game with a team-high 23 points.
“She put us on her shoulders when we went through that lull,” he said. “Kayla scored some points early, then we had a lull and A.D. felt like she had to score some goals for us.”
Eventually, they took a 16-point lead late in the game and they led by 12 when the buzzer sounded to give them the 49-37 victory.
Kayla McPherson trailed Maxwell with 19 points. North Oconee held the normally effective Jordan Bailey to just seven points.
The win is Madison County’s fifth against Region 8-AAAA foes. That keeps them at no. 1 in the region in front of St. Pius X (11-7, 4-1). They travel to Jefferson this Friday night for a huge rematch. They defeated Jefferson 58-56 back on December 21.
“We have two days to prepare for them, we just have to be all out in practice,” he said. “We gave up a lot of offensive boards and a lot of stuff off the dribble drive. We have to sure up the defense a little bit more.
After that, Madison County hosts St. Pius X Tuesday night in a game that could decide the seeding at the top of the region going into the region playoffs.
