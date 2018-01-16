BOYS BASKETBALL: A dominant second half propels Raiders past North Oconee

Madison County entered Tuesday’s game with North Oconee without emerging star Tay Cooper. But in his absence, sophomore Adam Metts had his best game of the season and senior Jackson Bailey lead the Raiders to victory.
Bailey scored 18 points and Metts added 17. Traveon Lattimore also contributed nine points, to boost the Raiders in the 57-43 victory.
“We were kind of shorthanded without Cooper, he’s been under the weather so we’ve had to play two games without him,” said head coach Tim Drake. “Adam is a sophomore and plays like a sophomore sometimes, but he stepped up tonight and played really well on offense. Then Jackson did what he’s supposed to as a senior. I was proud of how he took initiative in the second half.”
Madison County’s (8-11, 1-4) size advantage showed up early as they built an early 7-2 lead. But North Oconee is a sharpshooting team and they battled back with open shots to trim the lead to 14-12 after the first quarter.
The Titans immediately took the lead at the start of the second quarter and the two squads traded the lead for the rest of the quarter. In total, there were seven lead changes and two ties in the quarter. But North Oconee outscore the Raiders 6-2 in the final minutes to take a 28-24 lead into halftime.
“We came out sluggish in the first half,” Drake said. “North Oconee doesn’t have the best record this year, but they can shoot the ball well and they did that in the first half.”
North Oconee extended their lead to 30-24 as soon as the second half begun. But after that, Metts stepped up with six quick points early in the third quarter. That ignited a 19-4 run that gave the Raiders a 43-34 lead. And from there, Madison County was in complete control.
“I told Adam that he was the one that gave us the shot in the arm in the second half,” Drake said. “That was key for us. We started attacking the rim a little better. We’re not a great three-point shooting team, haven’t been all year. So, unless it’s an inside-out shot, or on a ball reversal, we want to attack the rim.”
Metts added, “I tried my best to help then team, make plays and get us going. I knew that if just one of us made some shots that we’d end up pulling it out.”
Tito Gaines, a sophomore who usually plays junior varsity, entered the game in the second half to spell Colby Smith. His energy helped the Raiders put a ton of pressure on the Titans. In the fourth quarter, the Raiders outscored North Oconee 14-7 to win the game 57-43.
“Since there was no JV game tonight, he was able to play for us,” Drake said. “He’ll probably play some down the stretch and it was good to have him here to give Colby a break because he’s had to run the point the entire time without Tay.”
The win was Madison County’s first against Region 8-AAAA opponents this season. They will look to continue their win streak (which is now up to two games) this Friday at Jefferson. They host St. Pius X Tuesday night.
