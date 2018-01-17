Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Skip to right sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Subscribe
Advertising Info
Forms
About Us
Email Us
Schools closed Wednesday
MainStreetNews
Jackson
Madison
Braselton
Commerce
Banks
Barrow
Sports
Obit
Ga. Weekly Newspaper Museum
Special Sect
Schools closed Wednesday
Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
The Commerce City, Jefferson City and Jackson County school systems are closed Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to extreme winter weather.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Partner Portraits