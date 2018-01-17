Blackmail letter sent to Braselton man likely a scam

Someone attempted to scam a Braselton man by threatening to expose a “secret” unless he paid them thousands of dollars.
Braselton Police Department officers were called to Forest Glen Drive for the information report.
The complainant said he accidentally opened a letter before realizing it was addressed to a deceased relative.
The letter contained “veiled threats” about a “secret” the man was hiding from his wife.
They demanded payment — $3,450 worth via BitCoin — if they were going to remain silent and keep the secret from his wife.
Officers researched the letter and found several similar incidents in other jurisdictions. Some letters matched the complainant’s letter exactly.
