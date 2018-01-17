Public hearings are set next week on two big projects in the Town of Braselton.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider requests on Monday for: A major downtown housing proposal and a massive warehouse project off Josh Pickle Road.
A request for an Arby’s restaurant on Hwy. 347 at Hwy. 211 was withdrawn earlier this week.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on Feb. 8 with a possible vote Feb. 12.
For the full story, see the January 17th issue of The Braselton News.
Hearings coming up Monday on two big projects
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry