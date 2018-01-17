A handful of citizens are urging Jefferson school leaders to hike tuition for out-of-district students.
Keith Jenkins, a Jefferson resident, outlined his reasoning for the hike at the Jefferson Board of Education’s Jan. 11 meeting. His recommended solution was to more than double what the district charges for out-of-district students. Jefferson’s current rates are $900 for one out-of-district student and $800 for each additional student from the same household. The system raised rates last year.
BOE chairman Ronnie Hopkins said that the district constantly evaluates its tuition rates.
“We haven’t jumped it as much as you mentioned, but we are continually evaluating this on a year-to-year basis,” Hopkins said.
He said tuition increases are likely in the future.
Hopkins also highlighted the history of bringing in out-of-district students. Those students, he said, “saved the school system.”
For the full story, see the January 17th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Citizens call for Jefferson tuition hike
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry