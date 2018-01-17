BOC approves commercial development

Additional commercial development in the booming Hwy. 124 corridor near Braselton got final approval this week. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request Monday from Chilhowee Enterprises to rezone 24 acres on Hwy. 124 just west of the Publix shopping center. The property abuts existing commercial development.

