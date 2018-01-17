Additional commercial development in the booming Hwy. 124 corridor near Braselton got final approval this week. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request Monday from Chilhowee Enterprises to rezone 24 acres on Hwy. 124 just west of the Publix shopping center. The property abuts existing commercial development.
For the full story, see the January 17th issue of The Jackson Herald.
BOC approves commercial development
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry