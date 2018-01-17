Basketball: Jefferson tops Wildcats in Morris’ return to AHS

It was a strange moment for Kevin Morris on Saturday.
The former long-time Apalachee boys basketball coach returned to his old stomping grounds for the first time as the head coach of Jefferson High School, and thanks to some strong defense and clutch shooting in the final minutes it was the Dragons who emerged with a 57-50 win in a back-and-forth non-region contest.
“I really felt like I was on the wrong side of the gym floor,” said Morris, whose team avenged a 75-60 loss to the Wildcats they suffered last month.
Morris, who spent the previous 17 seasons at Apalachee, the last 15 as head coach and led the Wildcats to a pair of Final Four berths during that span, took over the top job at Jefferson this season with the departure of Bolling DuBose, who led the Dragons for 41 years and is now at Monroe Area.
“I’ve had a lot of great times here and I love those kids,” Morris said of the Apalachee players. “You almost hate beating them because I hope they win every game other than the ones we play them. There’s a lot of mixed emotions for sure.”
A major sequence in Saturday’s game came at the start of the second half. With Apalachee leading 30-29 and still in the huddle when the second-half horn sounded, the officials whistled the ball in play. Jefferson, which had its players on the court, got an easy basket to grab the lead. After a technical foul was called on the Wildcat bench, Jasper Gibson made a pair of free throws and then Trystan Norman drilled a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 36-30. He knocked down another one on the Dragons’ next possession to make it 39-32 and the Dragons extended the cushion to 46-38 by the end of the third quarter.
“I don’t really know what happened,” Apalachee coach Spencer Bernstein said of the bizarre sequence to start the quarter, adding the Wildcats had come over with a few seconds remaining in the break after cleaning up some balls from their end of the court.
“We got in the huddle and the ref said the horn went off, and I didn’t hear it,” Bernstein said. “There’s a lot of times I’m in the huddle with my guys and I’m intense, and I just didn’t hear it. I told the officials they could have come over with a few seconds left and let us know. It was just a tough way to start the half in a tight game.”
