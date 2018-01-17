The 2017-18 season has been an up-and-down ride for the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow wrestling teams to this point. Struggles to fill out all the weight classes and some defections on the rosters didn’t serve the Wildcats or Bulldoggs as well during duals tournaments.
But both Apalachee coach Randy Hill and Winder-Barrow coach Matt Patton are optimistic they’ll have some more success as the traditional part of the schedule heats up.
The Wildcats, who finished fourth in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals earlier this month, and the Bulldoggs, who finished sixth, are competing this weekend in the East Metro traditional tournament at Alcovy High School — their final tune-up before the Area traditional tournament at Dacula, Jan. 26-27.
The top four wrestlers in the area in each weight class will advance to the Class AAAAAA sectionals at Lanier High School, Feb. 2-3, and the top eight at sectionals in each weight class will compete in the state tournament at the Macon Centreplex, Feb. 8-10.
See the full story in the Jan. 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Wrestling: Wildcats, Bulldoggs hope for better results as schedule focus shifts to traditional tournaments
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry