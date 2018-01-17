An 80-year-old Jefferson man died in a house fire Wednesday, Jan. 17. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. at a home on Ivey Street. Jefferson Fire Chief Mark Duke said Leroy Jackson’s body was found near the front door.
The Georgia Fire Marshal was expected to be on the scene by early afternoon to investigate the fire.
Firefighters from Jefferson and Arcade faced sub-freezing temperatures and around an inch of snow and ice while subduing the blaze.
Man dies in house fire Wednesday morning
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry