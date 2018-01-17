Man dies in house fire Wednesday morning

Wednesday, January 17. 2018
An 80-year-old Jefferson man died in a house fire Wednesday, Jan. 17. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. at a home on Ivey Street. Jefferson Fire Chief Mark Duke said Leroy Jackson’s body was found near the front door.
The Georgia Fire Marshal was expected to be on the scene by early afternoon to investigate the fire.
Firefighters from Jefferson and Arcade faced sub-freezing temperatures and around an inch of snow and ice while subduing the blaze.
