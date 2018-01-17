BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers still learning after 31-point loss to Morgan Co.

Jackson County coach Chuck Butler wasn’t necessarily looking at the scoreboard after a 31-point loss Morgan County.
The Panthers (3-13, 0-4) fell to the Bulldogs 79-48 Tuesday at home after playing a competitive first half against Class AAA’s No. 1-ranked team.
“Right now, we’re just focused on trying to get better,” Butler said, “to see that they’re making the right reads, making the right looks, everybody’s getting in the right position. Those are the things we’re looking at right now.”
They’re also looking at the emergence of a potential star. Freshman Kalib Clinton scored 24 points against the top-ranked Bulldogs and threw down a rim-rattling dunk over a Morgan County defender in the fourth quarter.
“Too see him attack the basket that way against those guys, it shows his mentality of what he’s kind of thinking out there on the floor of just how he’s going to go get it,” said Butler, who also praised Clinton’s versatility on the floor.
Meanwhile, junior transfer Cameron Shaw continues to provide the Panthers with a lift. A mid-year addition to roster, Shaw hit three 3-pointers, finished with 13 points and helped Jackson County stay within striking distance early in the game.
Butler said Shaw has been a steadying presence.
“He eats, drinks and sleeps the game,” he said. “He’s always in the gym, and that definitely helps us. It calms everybody down.”
Jackson County hung with last year’s state runners-up for about a half, trimming a 15-point lead to 29-21 with 2:51 left in the second quarter.
But Alex Woodard knocked down 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor, giving the Bulldogs a 38-23 advantage, which led to a 42-28 halftime lead. Woodard finished with 16 points in the first half and 21 for the game.
“They’re a tough cover,” Butler said. “You’ve got to kind of pick your poison. We know we’ve been giving up a bunch of 3’s here lately, but at the same time we were like we’ve got to protect the basket and try to play them bigger. They hit (their 3-pointers). Woodard, we knew, would hit some.”
Jackson County remained competitive with Morgan County early in the second half as the Bulldogs started its subs for the third quarter. The Panthers trailed 51-37 with 3:13 remaining in the period.
But Morgan County reinserted its starters and went on an 11-1 run, carrying a 62-38 lead into the fourth quarter. The lead grew to over 30 points in the final period.
The highlight of fourth quarter for Jackson County came at the 5:20 mark when Clinton received a pass off a fast break and threw down a tomahawk dunk on top of Morgan County Bulldog defending on the play.
Butler gleaned some positives from the loss, saying his team continues to cut down its turnovers and learn defensively as the schedule gets tougher.
“As they get it, we’ll be able to defend a little better and hopefully keep those scores down,” Butler said.
Jackson County will travel to Monroe Area Friday (8:30 p.m.) and host non-region foe, Prince Avenue, Saturday (7:30 p.m.). The Panthers then host region-leading Franklin County Tuesday (7:30 p.m.)
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers still learning after 31-point loss to Morgan Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry