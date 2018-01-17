GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. can’t overcome turnovers in loss to Morgan Co.

The Jackson County girls’ basketball team did exactly what it could not afford to do if it hoped to stay competitive with Morgan County.
The Panthers committed 17 first-half turnovers, leading to easy points for the Bulldogs, in a 62-33 loss Tuesday at home.
“You just can’t win games doing that against anybody, especially not Morgan County,” Jackson County coach Monty McClure said. “So, we’ve got to do a much better job of protecting the basketball.”
Carlie Anderson led Jackson County with 14 points.
Morgan County led 20-8 after a quarter due in large part to a 13-0 run. Jackson County’s only points in the second quarter came off of two free throws as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 27-10.
Carson Anderson and Kendall Clerici both hit 3-pointers in the third quarter for Jackson County, but a traditional 3-point play from Morgan Walker with 1:39 left in the period followed by a pair of free throws from Kourtney Elder gave the Bulldogs a 47-25 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“In the third quarter, we did a much better job of handling some pressure and executing our offense,” McClure said. “The girls played really well.”
Jackson County cut the deficit to 17 at one point in the final period but Morgan County eventually stretched its back lead out in earning a 29-point win.
“Morgan County is a very good team,” McClure said. “They’re very athletic. When you play against those teams, if you don’t take care of the basketball, they’ll just make you pay for it because they get up-and-down the court so fast.”
McClure was complimentary of the performances of Anderson, who was again a force in the paint for the Panthers, and freshman Mikenna Duffy, who contributed quality minutes at point guard.
“Carlie did great,” McClure said. “Mikenna Duffy came in — she’s a ninth grader. She did a great job of playing point (guard) for us. I think she only two turnovers and got a lot of game experience a man-to-man (defense), which is important.”
McClure said his team will continue to work toward the region tournament.
“All in all our effort is really good and has been almost every single game this year, but execution and turnovers have just been a real killer for us so far,” McClure said.
Jackson County plays at Monroe Area Friday (7 p.m.) and will host non-region foe, Prince Avenue, Saturday (6 p.m.). The Panthers then host region-leading Franklin County (20-0, 5-0) Tuesday (6 p.m.)
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. can’t overcome turnovers in loss to Morgan Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry