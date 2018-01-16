WRESTLING: Panthers narrowly miss state dual finals, place fourth

Taking a much younger group down to Macon, the Jackson County wrestling team equaled its state duals finish from last year — and nearly bettered it.
The Panthers, who lost seven starters from its 2016-2017 squad, placed fourth in Class AAA with a 46-21 loss to Sonoraville Saturday in the consolation finals.
“I’m extremely proud of my kids and where we’ve been and where we are now … this team progressed fantastically,” coach Jason Powers said. “We had seven guys step up and step into weight classes and do an excellent job.”
Jackson County finished in the top four for the third consecutive year.
“Which is a huge accomplishment,” Powers said. “The seniors that are graduating now have three medals to go home with.”
For a second-straight year Jackson County just missed reaching the state finals. It lost a semifinals pairing with Bremen (34-29) that went down to the final match.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
