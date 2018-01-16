BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons avenge loss to Apalachee

Much has changed since Jefferson’s first meeting with Apalachee, and the Dragons showed just how much.
After falling 75-60 at home to the Wildcats on Dec. 9, Jefferson (12-7, 3-1) knocked off Apalachee 57-50 Saturday in Jefferson coach Kevin Morris’ return to Apalachee. Morris coached the Wildcats for 15 seasons.
“We may have played the worst quarter of our lives against them the first time that we played them,” said coach Morris, whose team trailed 17-2 after a quarter in that first meeting. “ … I do believe it (the win) showed a lot of improvement. I do think we’re getting better. I do think that’s one of the signs.”
Jefferson closed what was a tie game on an 8-1 run to win for the 10th time in 12 games since losing to Apalachee in that first meeting.
Jasper Gibson paced Jefferson with 13 points. Tryston Norman scored in double figures for the second-straight night with 10 points. Nine different Dragons got in the scorebook in the victory.
Jefferson hit nine 3-pointers to Apalachee’s three. Apalachee turned the ball over 23 times, and the Dragons generated 22 points off Wildcat turnovers.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
