GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls rebound with victory

After losing to St. Pius X on Friday, the Jefferson girls’ basketball team had to turn around and play again Saturday. That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
The Dragons (13-5, 2-2) helped rid themselves of the disappointment of that region loss with a 52-25 win over non-region foe Apalachee on the road.
“We actually told the kids that after the game on Friday, ‘Don’t dwell on it,’” Gibson said. “Yeah, we didn’t play great. Yeah, we’ve got some things that we got to clean up. But the great thing is we get to go out tomorrow and get this taste out of our mouth.”
McKenzie Tyner, who has had a penchant for putting up big offensive numbers on any given night, scored 20 points to lead Jefferson. Tyner was effective from behind the arc, in transition and from mid-range in pacing the Dragons.
“She’s capable of doing that,” Gibson said. “Every time we toss the ball up, you always as coach you kind of wonder in the back of your mind if this is one of those games. She can shoot it and she can get to the basket … She can do a lot of things on the floor to help us win basketball games.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
