BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson runs past rival Panthers for 12th victory

The game was close. And then it wasn’t.
East Jackson (12-7, 2-2) broke open Friday’s rivalry game with a 13-2 second-quarter run, followed by a 37-point third-quarter outburst, in a 94-51 home victory.
“Don’t let the record fool you — Jackson County is a good team,” Eagle coach David Akin said. “They just, like a lot of teams, are trying to put a whole game together. They gave us everything we wanted for a half and a quarter. We shot the ball well, which is really the difference.”
Xavier Clark, one of five Eagles to reach double figures, scored 26 points to lead East Jackson.
“I love Zay Clark,” Akin said. “He is a wonderful young man. I can’t say enough good things about him. He has just worked on his game so much in the offseason. He listens. People don’t realize that some college coach is going to get one heck of a listener.”
Freshman Makayl Rakestraw added 21 points, including five 3-pointers.
Kobe Haley finished with 14 points, Tay Howard chipped in 12 points and Miles Addington also finished with 12, all on second-half 3-pointers.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
