SOFTBALL: Commerce’s Alishia Webb signs with Southern Union St.

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, January 16. 2018
A weekend November trip to McDonough, Ga., turned out to be a trip where a dream of playing college softball could turn into a reality for former Commerce Lady Tiger pitcher Alishia Webb.
“It has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” Webb said. The moment of signing a college scholarship hadn’t hit her, even after she signed it back in mid-December. Webb will be playing collegiate softball at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, Ala.
“It was (a) long and hard (process),” Webb described. “I wanted a school that had my major, (was) close to home and gave me the opportunity to play the game I love.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.