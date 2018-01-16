Since Christmas, the Commerce High School boys’ basketball team has been playing “really well” together.
One of the main reasons: a diminishing number of turnovers.
“On Friday night (vs. Tallulah Falls), we had 20 assists and 11 turnovers,” head coach Russ Gregg said. “On Saturday, we had 14 assists to 14 turnovers.
“So, anytime you can have an even or a positive plus-minus on the turnovers, that’s going to help you right there.”
The results may not neccessarily be yielding the fruit of the Tigers’ (2-14, 0-7 Region 8-A) work, but Gregg says his team is “close.”
For the rest of the story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Fewer turnovers help improving Tigers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry