SWIMMING: Jefferson girls take NW Georgia title

Though it hails from Northeast Georgia, the Jefferson girls’ swimming team now has Northwest Georgia bragging rights.
The Jefferson girls topped a field of 14 teams to win the Northwest Georgia Championships hosted by Calhoun Saturday. With 346 points, Jefferson finished 52 points ahead of second-place Blessed Trinity in the girls’ standings.
Addison Kelly won the 1-meter diving title (488.2 points), McKenzie Klinck finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.33) and Janie Davis took the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.64) to lead the way in the victory. Davis’s time in the 500-yard freestyle was both a pool and meet record. Jefferson also benefitted from a first-place finish from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Haley Bartoletta, Sara McMullan, Davis and Klinck. The team set a pool and meet record with a time of 1:44.38.
Jefferson is now off until the state meet Feb. 1-3 at Georgia Tech.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
