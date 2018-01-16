SWIMMING: Jefferson girls take NW Georgia title

Tuesday, January 16. 2018
Though it hails from Northeast Georgia, the Jefferson girls’ swimming team now has Northwest Georgia bragging rights.
The Jefferson girls topped a field of 14 teams to win the Northwest Georgia Championships hosted by Calhoun Saturday. With 346 points, Jefferson finished 52 points ahead of second-place Blessed Trinity in the girls’ standings.
Addison Kelly won the 1-meter diving title (488.2 points), McKenzie Klinck finished first in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.33) and Janie Davis took the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle (5:16.64) to lead the way in the victory. Davis’s time in the 500-yard freestyle was both a pool and meet record. Jefferson also benefitted from a first-place finish from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Haley Bartoletta, Sara McMullan, Davis and Klinck. The team set a pool and meet record with a time of 1:44.38.
Jefferson is now off until the state meet Feb. 1-3 at Georgia Tech.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

