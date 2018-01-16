GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers drop three in a row

Even though the team didn’t win a game last week, Commerce Lady Tigers head coach Brad Puckett said his group is still “improving daily” as the season continues to move along.
The Lady Tigers (6-12, 2-5 Region 8-A) lost to Lakeview Academy (58-43), Tallulah Falls (41-40) and Athens Academy (44-32). Commerce sits seventh in the Region 8-A standings.
“We are so close, though, and our kids have not stopped believing,” Puckett said. “I feel our kids believe they can compete with anyone right now and even though our record doesn’t indicate it, we are a much improved and competitive team in Region 8-A.”
The 15-point loss to Lakeview Academy was a dramatic turnaround from the two teams’ first meeting this season. Lakeview won 66-21.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 17 edition of The Jackson Herald.
