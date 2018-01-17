The Madison County School System will be closed for Thursday, Jan. 18.
“Our county did a great job salting roads, but we will have too many dangerous spots in the morning,” said Superintendent Allen McCannon. “Twelve-month employees can report at 10 a.m., but this decision is optional. No 12-month employee should travel if he or she has any concerns.”
Madison County schools to be closed Thursday
