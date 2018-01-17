Industrial authority to meet Monday

The Madison County Industrial Building and Development Authority will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22, in the historic county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
Agenda items include:
•Financial report
•Water requests
•Sewer request
•Utility director report: billing report
•Other IDA-related issues: Georgia Renewable Power LLC update.
•Closed session
