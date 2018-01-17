Statham approves alcohol license in split vote

Statham City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to grant an alcohol license for a store in the former Piggly Wiggly location.
Subeh Business, owned by Muhamma Rahman, applied for the license in November.
Councilman Perry Barton, who was voted as vice-mayor at the beginning of the meeting, made the motion to approve the license after first saying opposition to the business “appalling and disgusting that a group has been pushing so hard” to deny the license.
Council members Eddie Jackson and Betty Lyle also voted to issue the license. Council members Hattie Thrasher and Dwight McCormic did not support the motion.
In the midst of the debate, Mayor Robert Bridges referred to the verbal dispute at the work session.
“We’re not going to get out of control like we did the other night,” he said. Bridges said he would ask police to remove anyone – council or audience members – who raised a ruckus.
Barton said he had “never seen” the intensity of opposition to the business. He noted people had suggested Rahman had been accused of “shady” business dealings, had been charged with illegal gambling activity in a Winder store, in which he is a partner, and rules had been cited about distances from a church and school that would forbid the sale of alcohol.
None of those accusations had evidence to back them, Barton said.
Barton said the only thing different about him from other people with similar business and licenses is his race. Rahman is Indian.
See more in the Jan. 17 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
