Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson schools to remain closed Thursday
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 17. 2018
Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Barrow County, Hall County and Jackson County school systems will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 18.
