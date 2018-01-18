Reece announces plans to run for re-election

Sammy Reece announced this week that he plans to run for re-election to the District 3 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
Reece was elected to his first term on the BOC in 2010.
“I have enjoyed working for the people of Banks County,” Reece said. “I want to continue to work for the people and be a voice for the people.”
Reece said he is big on public safety and one of the county departments he works closely with is the sheriff’s office. He also works with the maintenance department and the senior center.
“I want to see Banks County grow in the right way,” Reece said, when making his announcement to seek re-election.
Qualifying for the two BOC seats up for election on May 22, Districts 1 and 3, begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 5, and ends at noon on Friday, March 9.
The District 1 seat is currently held by Danny Maxwell.
