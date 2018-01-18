DANIELSVILLE - James "Mr. J" Maryland Johnson, Jr., 78, of Highway 29 North, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018.
Mr. J was born February 15, 1939, in Oglethorpe County, Ga., the son of the late James Maryland Johnson, Sr. and Pauline Gabriel Johnson. He was a retired welder from Westington House, a member of Clouds Creek Baptist Church in Lexington, Ga., member of the American Legion of Lexington, and past master of Shannon Lodge #404 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Comer, Ga.
Mr. J. played a large role in the county recreation department youth programs in the late 70's and early 80's which served him well. He cherished serving in that capacity and a lot of youth will remember him. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by wife, Rachel Armstrong Johnson; and sister, Virginia Johnson Russell.
Survivors include five sisters, Rachel Johnson Coker, Ann Johnson Brooks, Linda Johnson Hannies, Carol Johnson Allen, and Mary Johnson Costas; three sons, James M. Johnson, III, Hank Johnson and Tina, Kenneth Johnson and Kelli; and grandchildren, Kacie Wilson, Blake Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Waylon Johnson, Josie Johnson, Jessie Johnson, Emma Johnson.
The family has requested anyone that would like to come by to visit them can do so anytime Tuesday, January 16, at the home, 8442 Highway 29 North Danielsville, GA.
Interment will be in Danielsville City Cemetery.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of the arrangements.
‘Mr. J’ Johnson Jr. (01-14-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry