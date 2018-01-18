Marian Whitfield (01-16-18)

COMMERCE - Marian Dunson Whitfield, 88, died Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Whitfield was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Jack and Roberta Dunson. She was a member of Maysville Baptist Church. Mrs. Whitfield was a member of the Quilters Guild and retired from Community Bank and Trust. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover. C. Whitfield, Jr.; and son, Jackie Whitfield.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Bonnie Whitfield, Commerce; daughter-in-law, Ann Whitfield, Commerce; sister, Betty Corn, Commerce; grandchildren, Justin Whitfield, Brittany Whitfield Redmon, Kelli Hawks and Drew Whitfield; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 18, at Maysville Baptist Church with the Rev. David Sharpton and Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m.
Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Maysville Baptist Church, c/o Melvin Sims Sunday School Class, 8875 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, GA 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
