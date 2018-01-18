‘Lamar’ Galloway, Jr. (01-17-18)

HOMER - Roy “Lamar” Galloway, Jr., 79, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, from an extended illness.
Mr. Galloway was born on December 3, 1938, in Baldwin, Ga., the son of the late Roy Lamar Galloway, Sr. and Estelle Norton Galloway. He was preceded in death by his sister, Florine Hulsey. Mr. Galloway was a United States Airforce Veteran having proudly served his country from April 2, 1958 until June 1, 1962. He was discharged from reserve duty on April 1, 1964. Lamar was employed with Standard Telephone from 1963 until his retirement from Alltel in 2001. Lamar was of the Baptist denomination.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra L. Galloway, Homer; daughter and son-in-law, Christie Galloway Hughes and Mark, Commerce; sister, Francine Smith, Homer; and brother, Milton Galloway, Homer.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 19, at Charity Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Smith officiating. All family and friends should meet at the church by 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Those wishing to express online condolences may do so by visiting www.whitfieldfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.
