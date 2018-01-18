Coach Bruce Lewallen (01-17-18)

CLARKESVILLE - Coach Bruce Lewallen, 75, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
Born in Habersham County, Ga. on October 10, 1942, he was the son of the late Adger Bruce and Martha Monteen Newsome Lewallen. Coach Lewallen began his education career in Habersham County. He was a teacher at North Habersham for several years before becoming an assistant principal and later retired as the principal for Woodville Elementary. Earlier in his career, he taught for both Banks County High School and North Habersham. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Brown Lewallen; son, Walter Lee Lewallen; and brother-in-law, Donald Brown.
Coach Lewallen was instrumental through his coaching career. He coached football for Banks County, Habersham Central, and North Habersham Middle School, where he also coached basketball. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed antiques having collected both primitive pottery and antique cars.
He was a member of Clarkesville Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and he currently was serving on the Clarkesville City Council.
Survivors include his granddaughter, Caroline Glenda Lewallen, Savannah; sister, Linda Caudell, Baldwin; sister-in-law, Jewell Brown, Clarkesville; nieces, Tora Caudell-Pierce and Kimberly Staples; nephew, Chan Caudell; great-nieces, Gracie Caudell and MacKenzie Staples; great-nephews, Scott Pitts, Smith Caudell and Chasen Zara; great-great nieces, Addie and Morgan; and great-great-nephew, Hogan.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m., Saturday, January 20, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Revs. Grady Walden and Bobby Gastley and Mr. Stanley Brookshire officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that all donations be made in memory of Coach Bruce Lewallen, Clarkesville Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 667, Clarkesville, Georgia 30523.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
