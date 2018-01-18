BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards await the 2nd half of the region schedule

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, January 18. 2018
Going into this Friday night’s matchup at Monticello, the Banks County Lady Leopards will not have played in a game in six days.


Sometimes it isn’t a good thing to break the momentum a team has built, like the Lady Leopards have over the last month, according to head coach Steven Shedd. Other times it is a good thing, because practice days are good as long as the team can maintain the same intensity at practice every day, he said.
“I’m a big believer if you have good practices, then you’re going to play well,” Shedd said.
For Shedd and the Lady Leopards (16-3, 6-0 Region 8-AA), the hope is to keep the intensity up as the team enters its second half of the region schedule. The Lady Leopards bring a 10-game winning streak to Monticello.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.