BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards await the 2nd half of the region schedule

Going into this Friday night’s matchup at Monticello, the Banks County Lady Leopards will not have played in a game in six days.
Sometimes it isn’t a good thing to break the momentum a team has built, like the Lady Leopards have over the last month, according to head coach Steven Shedd. Other times it is a good thing, because practice days are good as long as the team can maintain the same intensity at practice every day, he said.
“I’m a big believer if you have good practices, then you’re going to play well,” Shedd said.
For Shedd and the Lady Leopards (16-3, 6-0 Region 8-AA), the hope is to keep the intensity up as the team enters its second half of the region schedule. The Lady Leopards bring a 10-game winning streak to Monticello.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
