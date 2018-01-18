BASKETBALL: Leopards get back on track with three region wins

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, January 18. 2018
After suffering back-to-back losses on the road, the Banks County High School boys’ basketball team cured its ailments by storming back last week and reeling off three-straight victories in the region.


The Leopards (16-3, 5-1 Region 8-AA) downed region foes Rabun, Putnam and Oglethorpe counties. The Leopards were idle Tuesday but pick play back up on Friday with a trip to Monticello for a 7:30 p.m. tip. The game was originally scheduled to be at Banks County, but the dates were flipped and the Leopards hosted the first meeting in December.
“(Monticello) has a good basketball team,” head coach Mike Cleveland said. “Their crowd will be there and be strong.
“Last year, we took a lot of people down there. With our girls playing so well and us right there in the mix, I think we’ll have a good crowd down there.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
