LULA - Annie Mae White Chitwood Smith, 96, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018, at Northridge Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan, Ralph Smith, Tony Goss, and Phil Parks officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Josh Crocker officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, c/o Carl Clough, 2405 GA Hwy. 51, Lula, GA 30554.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
Annie Mae Smith (01-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry