Patricia Willard (01-18-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, January 19. 2018
WINDER - Patricia Ann Willard, 65, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

Mrs. Willard was a native of Barrow County. She was preceded in death by her father, Odis Brown; and her daughter, Laurie Beth Ash. She was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School in 1970, and the University of Georgia in 1973. Throughout her career, she was a dedicated school teacher at Winder-Barrow High School for four years.

Survivors in addition to her mother, Mildred Fagan, include her husband, Jimmy Willard, Winder; and sons, John (Cindy) Ash, Buford, Adam (Meysa) Boldin, Stuart, Fla., and Justin (Toni) Boldin, Winder.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 20, at Sharon Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Le Gibson officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
