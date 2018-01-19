Edith Bolton Nix (01-19-18)

SPARTANBURG, SC - Edith Bolton Nix, 93, died Friday, January 19, 2018, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Widow of Milton Nix, Sr., she was preceded in death by her parents, A. Douglas Bolton and Lois Davis Bolton, and her brother, Billy Bolton.
A lifelong resident of Commerce, Ga., she graduated Commerce HS in 1941. She was the longest member of Commerce United Methodist Church, which she joined in 1930. She taught Sunday School, and often served on the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee. She was office manager for decades at A.D. Bolton Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, where in 1977 she became the first lady Chevrolet dealer in the Atlanta zone.
Survivors include son, Milton (Buddy) Nix, Jr. (Mackie), Greensboro, Ga.; daughter, Nancy Nix Goodroe (Jim), Spartanburg, S.C.; granddaughter, Natalie Nix Mitchell (Rusty), Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Tony Nix (Tommy), Duluth, Ga.; Rob Goodroe (Jill), El Paso, Texas; Randy Goodroe (Liz), Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan Goodroe (Andrea), Seneca, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Meredith Strauss (Brian), Chattanooga, Tenn., Madalynn and Michael Mitchell, Dallas, Gabe, Garrett, Grace and Bobby Goodroe, El Paso, Davis, Liza, and Gibson Goodroe, Myrtle Beach, Samuel, Sadie, and Stephen Goodroe, Seneca; great-great-grandsons, Shea and Patton Strauss; nieces and nephews, Carolyn Bolton Storey, Billie Ann Bolton, Doug Bolton, Mary Nix Pittman, John Nix, Lamar Nix, Susan Nix Butler, and Larry Crews.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Little-Ward Funeral Home, 115 State St., Commerce, GA 30529. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 20, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 16 Cherry St., Commerce. Officiating ministers will be the Rev. Kathy Lamon, Dr. Jim Goodroe, and Dr. Ryan Goodroe. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Park, on Jefferson Hwy.
Memorials may be given to Glory Shiners Ministries (missionaries to Kenya), online or at P.O. Box 1342, Commerce, 30529; or to Commerce First United Methodist Church, designated for new park and playground.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
